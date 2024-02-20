New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Minda Corporation's proposed 8.79 per cent stake purchase in Pricol.

Minda Corporation is in the business of manufacturing of auto components and caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 in various segments in India.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

The proposed combination relates to an acquisition of up to 8.79 per cent (approx.) of the equity share capital of Pricol by Minda, according to a release.

Pricol manufactures automobile components for OEMs, Tier-1 and replacement markets across India and globally.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator CCI. PTI HG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)