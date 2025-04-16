New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared a proposal of Patanjali Ayurved and five other entities to acquire a majority stake in Magma General Insurance.

“The proposed combination is being notified under the green channel route in consonance with section 6(4) of the Competition Act, 2002," CCI said in a notice.

Also Read | Ladli Behna Yojana 23rd Kist Released: Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Releases April 2025 Instalment, Know Steps To Check Payment Status at cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in.

Under the green channel route, a transaction which does not pose any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on being intimated to the competition watchdog.

Apart from Patanjali Ayurved, the entities participating in the transaction are S R Foundation, Riti Foundation, RR Foundation, Suruchi Foundation and Swati Foundation.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 16: Charlie Chaplin, Selena, Lara Dutta and Akon - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 16.

"The acquirers propose to acquire 98.055 per cent shareholding of the target (Magma General Insurance Ltd) on a fully diluted basis by way of share purchase," a notice submitted to the CCI said on Tuesday.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (PAL) is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of herbal nature-based products, medicines and other fast moving consumer goods.

The foundations, on their part, view the deal as a compelling investment to diversify into a rapidly growing market segment. They aim to expand their footprints into new sectors to create a diversified business portfolio.

Following the CCI approval, Patanjali Ayurved will assume the role of Magma General Insurance's promoter entity. This will further diversify Patanjali's portfolio, which currently focuses on healthcare and FMCG.

"The activities of the parties (including their affiliates) do not exhibit any horizontal overlaps, vertical relationships, or complementary linkages in any of the plausible relevant markets in India," the notice said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)