Latest News | CCI Okays Indorama Netherlands' Proposal to Acquire 24.9 Pc Stake in EPL

May 13, 2025
New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared Indorama Netherlands BV's proposed acquisition of a 24.9 per cent stake in EPL Ltd.

"The proposed combination envisages the purchase of 24.9 per cent equity share capital of EPL Ltd by Indorama Netherlands BV," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

Indorama Netherlands BV is an indirect subsidiary of Indorama Ventures Public Company. EPL Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of packaging products, including laminated and extruded plastic tubes.

"CCI approves the proposed acquisition of shareholding in EPL Ltd by Indorama Netherlands BV," it added.

In a separate release on Tuesday, the CCI announced its approval for the proposed deal between Thriveni Earthmovers and Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra.

"The combination envisages demerger of mining development and operations (MDO) business of Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd (TEMPL) into Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra Pvt Ltd (TEIPL), acquisition of 79.82 per cent shareholding in TEIPL by Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd (LMEL), and acquisition of majority shareholding in Lloyds Surya Pvt Ltd (Lloyds Surya) by TEIPL," CCI said.

Thriveni Earthmovers through its mining development and operations is engaged in the business of mine development and operation in relation to iron ore, coal, baryte and manganese and Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra is a newly incorporated entity.

Incorporated in 1977, Lloyds Metals and Energy is an iron ore mining company. Lloyds Surya is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LMEL. Lloyds Surya began its operations recently and did not have any business operations in FY 2023-24.

In another release, CCI cleared the proposed combination involving investment of 13 per cent of the limited partnership interests by AIPCF VIII A-TE Funding LP in Perseus Parent LP.

AIPCF VIII A-TE Funding LP is a newly incorporated special purpose vehicle which will operate as an investment fund. It belongs to private equity firm American Industrial Partners group.

Perseus Parent LP is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of engine components for light vehicles and commercial truck and off-highway vehicles.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keep a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

May 13, 2025
New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday cleared Indorama Netherlands BV's proposed acquisition of a 24.9 per cent stake in EPL Ltd.

"The proposed combination envisages the purchase of 24.9 per cent equity share capital of EPL Ltd by Indorama Netherlands BV," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

Indorama Netherlands BV is an indirect subsidiary of Indorama Ventures Public Company. EPL Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of packaging products, including laminated and extruded plastic tubes.

"CCI approves the proposed acquisition of shareholding in EPL Ltd by Indorama Netherlands BV," it added.

In a separate release on Tuesday, the CCI announced its approval for the proposed deal between Thriveni Earthmovers and Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra.

"The combination envisages demerger of mining development and operations (MDO) business of Thriveni Earthmovers Pvt Ltd (TEMPL) into Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra Pvt Ltd (TEIPL), acquisition of 79.82 per cent shareholding in TEIPL by Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd (LMEL), and acquisition of majority shareholding in Lloyds Surya Pvt Ltd (Lloyds Surya) by TEIPL," CCI said.

Thriveni Earthmovers through its mining development and operations is engaged in the business of mine development and operation in relation to iron ore, coal, baryte and manganese and Thriveni Earthmovers and Infra is a newly incorporated entity.

Incorporated in 1977, Lloyds Metals and Energy is an iron ore mining company. Lloyds Surya is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LMEL. Lloyds Surya began its operations recently and did not have any business operations in FY 2023-24.

In another release, CCI cleared the proposed combination involving investment of 13 per cent of the limited partnership interests by AIPCF VIII A-TE Funding LP in Perseus Parent LP.

AIPCF VIII A-TE Funding LP is a newly incorporated special purpose vehicle which will operate as an investment fund. It belongs to private equity firm American Industrial Partners group.

Perseus Parent LP is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of engine components for light vehicles and commercial truck and off-highway vehicles.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keep a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

