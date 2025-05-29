Lucknow, May 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday praised the Union Cabinet's decision to increase the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 kharif crops for the 2025'?26 marketing season.

Adityanath said the MSP hike was a "milestone" in the path to a prosperous and empowered India.

Taking to social media platform X, the chief minister expressed said, "The decision to increase MSP under the leadership of our respected prime minister reflects his continuous commitment to farmer welfare. This move will significantly boost the income of crores of farmer brothers."

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Narendra Modi, approved a hike of 3 per cent in the MSP for paddy to Rs 2,369 per quintal, with increases of up to 9 per cent for pulses and oilseeds.

The government said the move is aimed at boosting both crop production and farmers' earnings.

