Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions, a leader in the electrical engineering industry, has launched 'Fluxtron' a most advanced, high-efficiency medium voltage induction industrial motors.

Fluxtron range of motors set new industry benchmarks in reliability, energy efficiency and durability. The motors empower businesses to dramatically cut their carbon footprint while boosting productivity.

"Fluxtron is more than just a motor- it is a movement. A movement towards a future where industries operate with maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact. At CG, we are not just powering businesses, we are shaping a more sustainable world," CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd MD and CEO Amar Kaul said in a company statement here on Thursday.

The motors optimise power usage and reduce waste besides empowering industries to achieve their ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) goals without compromising on performance, the company said.

