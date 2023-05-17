Thane, May 17 (PTI) A chain snatcher has been arrested in Navi Mumbai area and stolen jewellery worth Rs 50,000 seized from his possession, police said on Wednesday.

Two men on a motorbike had snatched the chain of a woman in Airoli area of Navi Mumbai on the evening of May 14. The woman suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The 29-year-old man who was allegedly riding the motorbike was nabbed on Tuesday, said inspector Chandrakant Landge of Rabale police station.

Police were looking for his accomplice who was riding pillion at the time of the crime, he added.

Jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and a motorbike worth Rs 1,10,000 used in the crime were seized, the police official said, adding that the arrested man was booked under Indian Penal Code section 394 (causing hurt during robbery).

