Chandigarh, Nov 16 (PTI) The Chandigarh Literary Society is all set to present a line-up of authors and literary activities at the 12th Edition of Chandigarh Lit Fest (CLF) - Literati 2024 from November 22 to 24 here in the city.

Dr Sumita Misra, IAS, Festival Director of CLF Literati 2024 and Chairperson of CLS, shared the details here on Saturday.

Also Read | RRB ALP Admit Card 2024: Exam City Slip for Assistant Loco Pilot Examination Released at rrb.digialm.com, Know Steps To Download.

Dr Misra said, "Themed on 'Celebrating Creativity,' the 3-day literary festival promises an mix of thought-provoking discussions, book launches, engaging sessions, and book readings featuring some of the most renowned names in literature, art, and culture."

On day 1, one of the key highlights will be the launch of 'Ratan Tata: A Life,' a compelling new biography by Dr Thomas Mathew, a retired bureaucrat.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 16 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

This book offers a unique glimpse into the life of Ratan Tata, unveiling lesser-known aspects of his journey. The launch will be marked by an interactive session 'The Legend Lives' on 'A Man Called Ratan Tata' with the author Dr Mathew.

In a poignant session titled "Punjab: The Jallianwala Bagh Tragedy and the Narratives Around It," speakers Kishwar Desai an award-winning author, playwright and historian and Navtej Sarna, former Ambassador of USA, whose 'Crimson Spring' won the KLF Award for Best Fiction Book of 2022, will explore the profound impact of one of the most tragic events in Indian history.

In "Punjab di Zubaan: Young Poets Discuss Punjabi Poetry in Current Times," young poets Randhir Uppal, Wahid Khadial, and Jassi Sangha will delve into the evolving landscape of Punjabi poetry.

The festival will also celebrate stories of bravery and courage in "Voices of Valour: Stories of Bravehearts," with Generals Ian Cardozo the first officer of the Indian Army to be awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry, and Syed Ata Hasnain.

Another session "Daddy in the Driver's Seat: A Single Father's Experiences" will feature Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor who has ventured into writing with his debut book Bachelor Dad: My Journey, a memoir that explores his experiences as a single father of his son, Laksshya, born through surrogacy in 2016.

"All sessions during the event have been crafted in such a way that these bring out the best from all the speakers," said Dr Misra.

The second day of the festival will begin with a session, 'In Memoriam: A Tribute to Dr Surjit Patar,' by Poet Amy Singh and Jassi Sangha, a well-known Punjabi writer, Assistant Director, and film researcher.

A session on "History as Storytelling: Reviving the Lost Chapters," led by author Ira Mukhoty - a best- selling writer of narrative history and author of 'Akbar: The Great Mughal,' will be held.

In another session, "Sahitya Samvad: Katha aur Kalpana," authors Dr Madhav Kaushik an eminent Hindi poet and author, who is also President, National Sahitya Akademi and Jitendra Srivastava, a renowned poet and critic with 30 books to his credit will discuss the interplay of storytelling and imagination in Indian literature.

The Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS) is a not-for-profit organization that promotes literature and creative writing in North India.PTI VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)