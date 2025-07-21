New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Financial services company Choice International on Monday reported a 50 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 47.96 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, driven by broad-based growth across its business verticals and operational efficiency.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 32 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue for the quarter rose by 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 237.95 crore with stock broking contributing 60 per cent, followed by advisory at 24 per cent and NBFC segment at 16 per cent, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 49.06 per cent to Rs 86.80 crore.

On a sequential basis, both revenue and profit declined compared to the March quarter.

The number of demat accounts rose 29 per cent year-on-year to 11.5 lakh, while client assets under stock broking stood at Rs 47,800 crore, a 16 per cent jump. The wealth business showed momentum with assets under management growing 443 per cent to Rs 4,769 crore.

The company's NBFC segment reported a total loan book of Rs 745 crore, of which retail loans stood at Rs 596 crore. Net non-performing assets stood at 2.25 per cent as of June 30, 2025.

The company secured government advisory projects worth Rs 130 crore during the quarter, while its total advisory order book stood at Rs 586 crore.

"This quarter witnessed encouraging progress across all business segments, driven by our focus on operational excellence and a customer-first approach.

"Notably, our branch footprint expanded to 208 locations from 149 a year ago, underscoring our commitment to strengthening our presence and enhancing accessibility across India," Kamal Poddar, Managing Director at Choice International, said.

