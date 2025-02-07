Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,092.90 crore for the October-December 2024 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The city-based company, part of the diversified Murugappa Group, had recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 1,027 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the April-December 2024 period, consolidated profit grew to Rs 3,377.70 crore from Rs 2,706.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income for the quarter under review surged to Rs 8,592.98 crore from Rs 6,842.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, total income rose to Rs 24,450.56 crore, compared to Rs 18,928.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, in which Cholamandalam Financial Holdings holds a 44.35 per cent stake, disbursed Rs 25,806 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2024, as against Rs 22,383 crore in the year-ago period.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd registered a Gross Written Premium of Rs 2,175 crore during the October-December 2024 quarter, compared to Rs 1,827 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, is engaged in the general insurance business.

Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Ltd, a joint venture company, recorded a total income of Rs 21.46 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 17.57 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

