Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd (CIL), reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 4,375.55 crore for the 2024-25 financial year.

The company had reported a PBT of Rs 4,181.67 crore in the previous fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Chenab Bridge Inauguration: From Making Cost To Distance, Know Key Facts About World's Highest Railway Bridge To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on June 6.

WCL Director (Finance) Bikram Ghosh attributed the 4.64 per cent increase in PBT to "multiple strategic initiatives, including the commissioning of new mines, technological modernisation, and a renewed focus on environmental sustainability".

The company said its PBT for FY25 was the highest-ever since its inception.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Set To Launch Soon With UPI and ATM Withdrawal Features: Here's What To Expect.

Nagpur-headquartered WCL operates more than 47 mines across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and employs over 32,685 people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)