Delhi: CISF Jawan Saves Life of 60-Year-Old Commuter at Nehru Place Metro Station by Performing CPR (Watch CCTV Video)

The man fell unconscious near an escalator on the station's exit side and noticing this, on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Mantu Kumar immediately performed CPR on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness.

Nov 24, 2023 07:10 PM IST
CISF Jawan Saves Life of Delhi Metro Passenger. (Photo Credit: X Video Grab)

New Delhi, November 24: A CISF jawan saved the life of a 60-year-old man, who fell unconscious at a Delhi metro station, by performing the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, a force official said Friday. The incident took place at the Nehru Place station around 2:40 pm on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh: CISF Jawan’s Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation Therapy Saves Life of Odisha Man Visiting Taj Mahal in Agra (See Pics and Video).

The man fell unconscious near an escalator on the station's exit side and noticing this, on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Mantu Kumar immediately performed CPR on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment and he was accompanied by his family members, who were called to the station by security staff, the official said.

    The man fell unconscious near an escalator on the station's exit side and noticing this, on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Mantu Kumar immediately performed CPR on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness.

    CISF Jawan Saves Life of Delhi Metro Passenger. (Photo Credit: X Video Grab)

    New Delhi, November 24: A CISF jawan saved the life of a 60-year-old man, who fell unconscious at a Delhi metro station, by performing the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, a force official said Friday. The incident took place at the Nehru Place station around 2:40 pm on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh: CISF Jawan’s Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation Therapy Saves Life of Odisha Man Visiting Taj Mahal in Agra (See Pics and Video).

    The man fell unconscious near an escalator on the station's exit side and noticing this, on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Mantu Kumar immediately performed CPR on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness.

    The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment and he was accompanied by his family members, who were called to the station by security staff, the official said. Video: Passenger Collapses After Cardiac Arrest At Chennai Airport, CISF Jawan Saves Him by Giving CPR.

    CISF Jawan Saves Life of Delhi Metro Passenger

    "The CISF remains committed to ensuring the safety and well being of passengers at all times," a spokesperson of the force said. CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating. The CISF guards the Delhi metro network and its personnel have saved numerous lives over the years by performing timely CPR.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    The man fell unconscious near an escalator on the station's exit side and noticing this, on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Mantu Kumar immediately performed CPR on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness.

    CISF Jawan Saves Life of Delhi Metro Passenger. (Photo Credit: X Video Grab)

    New Delhi, November 24: A CISF jawan saved the life of a 60-year-old man, who fell unconscious at a Delhi metro station, by performing the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, a force official said Friday. The incident took place at the Nehru Place station around 2:40 pm on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh: CISF Jawan’s Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation Therapy Saves Life of Odisha Man Visiting Taj Mahal in Agra (See Pics and Video).

    The man fell unconscious near an escalator on the station's exit side and noticing this, on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Mantu Kumar immediately performed CPR on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness.

    The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment and he was accompanied by his family members, who were called to the station by security staff, the official said. Video: Passenger Collapses After Cardiac Arrest At Chennai Airport, CISF Jawan Saves Him by Giving CPR.

    CISF Jawan Saves Life of Delhi Metro Passenger

    "The CISF remains committed to ensuring the safety and well being of passengers at all times," a spokesperson of the force said. CPR is an emergency life-saving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating. The CISF guards the Delhi metro network and its personnel have saved numerous lives over the years by performing timely CPR.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

