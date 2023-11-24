Delhi: CISF Jawan Saves Life of 60-Year-Old Commuter at Nehru Place Metro Station by Performing CPR (Watch CCTV Video)

New Delhi, November 24: A CISF jawan saved the life of a 60-year-old man, who fell unconscious at a Delhi metro station, by performing the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure on him, a force official said Friday. The incident took place at the Nehru Place station around 2:40 pm on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh: CISF Jawan’s Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation Therapy Saves Life of Odisha Man Visiting Taj Mahal in Agra (See Pics and Video).
The man fell unconscious near an escalator on the station's exit side and noticing this, on-duty Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable Mantu Kumar immediately performed CPR on the passenger, following which he regained consciousness.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment and he was accompanied by his family members, who were called to the station by security staff, the official said.
