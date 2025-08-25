Bhopal, August 25: In an unfortunate incident in Madhya Pradesh, a youth allegedy collapsed during the CISF recruitment physical test held in Bhopal. Later, he was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, August 23, during the physical test for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitment, which was being held at the CISF Ground under the Govindpura police station limits.

After the incident, the police registered a case in connection with the incident. Cops said they were awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death, reports FPJ. The deceased youth has been identified as Sunil Gurjar (24), son of Haricharan Gurjar, a resident of Borda village in the Chachoda tehsil under Guna district. Bhopal Shocker: CRPF Jawan Ravikant Verma Fatally Shoots Wife Before Turning Revolver on Himself in Rented Misrod Flat.

Awadhesh Singh Tomar, in charge of Govindpura police station, said that Gurjar took part in the running event as part of the physical fitness test in the morning on August 23. He noted that Gurjar felt uneasy shortly after he completed his run and allegedly collapsed on the ground due to dizziness and chest discomfort. The on-ground CISF staff immediately rushed Gurjar to Kasturba Hospital.

Gurjar received primary medical treatment at the hospital, but a few hours later, his brother, Rahul Gurjar, took him to Sagar Multi-Speciality Hospital for further care. However, his condition started to worsen, and he died during treatment late at night. Later, the authorities sent Gurjar's body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of his death. Bhopal: Drunk Man Strangles Live-In Partner to Death After Heated Argument, Hides Body in Borewell; Arrested.

Meanwhile, marking a historic milestone in India's security forces, the CISF recently raised its first-ever All-Women Commando Unit. CISF said that the inaugural batch of 30 women personnel is currently undergoing an eight-week intensive commando training program at the Recruit Training Centre (RTC) in Barwaha.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).