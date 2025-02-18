Bhubaneswar, Feb 18 (PTI) The annual Class-12 examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, began across the state on Tuesday.

More than 1.14 lakh science stream students appeared for the Odia (MIL) paper at 1,276 examination centres on Tuesday. The test was conducted from 10 am to 1 pm, a CHSE official said.

“The examination was held peacefully across Odisha without any untoward incident. Only one malpractice case was detected in Mayurbhanj district,” he said.

Special squads, CCTV surveillance and tight security arrangements have been made in all examination centres, the official added.

The theory examination for arts and commerce students will commence on February 19, while the theory paper examination for vocational studies will start on February 20. The tests will continue till March 27.

The internal assessment examinations were conducted from December 23-30 last year, while the practical examinations for the Class-12 candidates were held from January 2-12.

