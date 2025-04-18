Shimla, April 17 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the senior secondary sections in government schools operating within the area of urban local bodies in the state would be made co-educational.

Presiding over the meeting of the education department here, he said that the state government would rationalise the schools where enrolment was low, and if there is a similar level of school within manageable distance, a statement issued here said,

Also Read | How Many Dolo 650 Can Be Taken in a Day? As US Doctor's 'Indians Take Dolo 650 Like It's Cadbury Gems' Post Goes Viral, Know How Much Paracetamol Is Safe for Your Body.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, secretary (education) Rakesh Kanwar and senior officers of the education department were at the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)