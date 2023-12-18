Lucknow (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) An employee of a zoo here died on Monday after he was attacked by a hippopotamus while cleaning its enclosure, officials said.

The incident took place at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden here when Suraj, a daily wage employee, entered the animal's enclosure around 10.45 am to clean it, an official release said.

The hippopotamus attacked Suraj, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to injuries after some time, the statement said.

Suraj had been working in the zoo since 2013 and was tasked with cleaning of enclosures of different animals, the statement said, adding that the staff and zoo were standing in support of the bereaved family.

According to a senior official of the zoo, a monetary help of Rs 50,000 has been extended to the family of the deceased by the zoo administration.

Another senior official said the zoo is closed to visitors on Monday.

Suraj had gone into the enclosure with a senior zoo keeper for the cleaning work when the hippopotamus charged him. He had been looking after the animal for many years, so it cannot be said that he was unaware about her behaviour, the official added.

The senior keeper who accompanied Suraj suffered minor injuries but he is fine, he added.

