New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Capital market and investment firm CLSA on Wednesday trimmed its holding by divesting a 1.2 per cent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services for Rs 100 crore through an open market transaction.

Hong Kong-based CLSA through its affiliate -- CLSA Global Markets Pte -- offloaded a little over 1.13 crore shares, or 1.2 per cent stake, in Edelweiss Financial Services, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 88.55 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 100.08 crore.

After the latest transaction, CLSA's holding through its arm in Edelweiss Financial Services has declined to 4.54 per cent from 5.74 per cent.

Meanwhile, US-based Miri Capital Management through its arm -- the Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund LP -- bought more than 1.10 crore shares, or 1.16 per cent stake in Edelweiss Financial Services for Rs 98 crore.

The shares were picked up at the same price.

Details of the other buyers of Edelweiss Financial Services shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

On Wednesday, shares of Edelweiss Financial Services appreciated 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 87.24 apiece on the NSE.

In a separate block deal on the NSE, American multinational Citigroup on Wednesday bought shares of Max Healthcare Institute, InfoEdge, and Waaree Energies collectively for Rs 78 crore through open market transactions.

Citigroup through its affiliate -- Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius -- bought 2.58 lakh shares of Max Healthcare, acquired 2.12 lakh scrips of Info Edge (India) and Citigroup picked up 60,398 shares of Waaree Energies.

The shares were acquired in the price range of Rs 1,172-2,690.10 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 77.66 crore.

Meanwhile, investment banking company Morgan Stanley, through its arm Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, offloaded the same number of shares at the same price on the bourse.

Shares of Waaree Energies on Wednesday rose 4.05 per cent to close at Rs 2,799 apiece, and the scrip of Max Healthcare went up 0.60 per cent to settle at Rs 1,179 apiece.

However, shares of Info Edge (India) fell 0.24 per cent to end at Rs 1,461 apiece on the NSE.

