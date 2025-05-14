Thiruvananthapuram, May 14: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala announced the KEAM Result 2025 today, May 14. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering and Pharmacy Computer-Based Test (CBT) entrance examination can check and download their results by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates are advised to have their Application Number and Date of Birth handy to check their KEAM scorecards. Here's the direct link to check KEAM Result 2025.

It must be noted that before announcing the results, the CEE Kerala had released the final answer key along with the examination response of the candidates for the KEAM 2025 Engineering and Pharmacy examinations. "In order to compensate for the deleted questions, the raw scores obtained for the remaining questions of each examination for each subject have been multiplied by the respective correction factor to obtain the individual scores for the respective sessions," the official notification read. JAC 9th Result 2025 Out at jacresults.com: Jharkhand Academic Council Releases Class 9 Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scores.

Steps to Check and Download KEAM Result 2025:

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the KEAM Result 2025 link on the homepage

Now, enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your KEAM 2025 result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result

Take a printout for future reference

The CEE also said that the results of a few candidates have been withheld due to pending application defects or other discrepancies. These candidates have been advised to contact the helpline for resolution. This year, the KEAM 2025 entrance examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 23 to April 29. The exam for the Engineering course was held from 2 PM to 5 PM on all days. CBSE Topper List 2025: Looking for Toppers’ Names After 12th Results Declared? CBSE Decides Not To Release Toppers List for Class 12 Exams.

On the other hand, Session 1 of the pharmacy course exam was held from 11.30 AM to 1 PM, Session II from 3.30 PM to 5 PM, and the exam was held from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on the last date. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.

