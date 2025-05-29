Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) CNBC-TV18 on Thursday launched a global business news channel, which will cover international developments with an India-first lens.

The offering christened CNBC-TV18 Prime is targeted at business leaders and global decision-makers, as per a statement.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India To Release SBI Clerk Main Examination Results for Junior Associates Posts Soon at sbi.co.in, Know Steps To Check.

**** *PAG appoints Nikhil Srivastava as co-head of Private Equity biz

Also Read | DDA Recruitment 2025: Delhi Development Authority Releases Notification To Fill 1,383 Vacancies, Registration Process To Start Soon at dda.gov.in; Know Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Alternative investment firm PAG, which has invested USD 1.5 billion in India, on Thursday appointed Nikhil Srivastava as the co-head of its Private Equity business.

Srivastava, who heads the India private equity, will work alongside David Wong, Partner and Co-head of PAG Private Equity, to lead PAG's private equity operations, as per a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)