Coimbatore, Dec 2 (PTI) The 14th edition of Coimbatore Vizha (Festival) is set to kick-start on January 2 in the city, posters of which were unveiled by the District Collector Dr G S Sameeran and the Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Rajagopal Sunkara on Thursday.

Coimbatore Vizha is a “Celebration for the People of Coimbatore by the People of Coimbatore” and an initiative facilitated by many organisations and Coimbatoreans for the last 13 years to celebrate the spirit of the city symbolising a colourful and rich culture, tradition and social spirit of the people, the Vizha chair Ashwin Manohar said.

Events in the past have covered art, education, enterprise, technology, sports, entertainment, business and hospitality and the festival would conclude on January 9..

Every year, it has been a new experience celebrating the spirit of this wonderful city.

In terms of magnitude in participation and reach, Coimbatore Vizha remains the single largest initiative in Coimbatore.

This special edition of the Vizha should be on a scale and magnitude that all citizens of Coimbatore celebrate this wonderful city, a week of celebrations with the common message of bringing the city together.

This edition has a lot of new elements attached to it while keeping safety COVID-19 protocols and the need to be in open spaces as a priority.

