New Delhi, December 2: Certain states in the northern India are likely to experience rainfall in the coming days. According to a release by the India Meteorological Department, West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana are very likely to receive isolated light rainfall on December 5. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-GilgitBaltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand are very likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, snowfall during December 4 to 6.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Odisha is likely to occur on December 3. While isolated places in north coastal Andhra are likely to experience heavy rainfall on December 3. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, north & interior districts of Odisha and over Gangetic west Bengal is expected on December 4. Cyclone Jawad May Hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on December 4, Says IMD.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls are likely to be experienced in isolated places in south Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 4. Certain isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura are likely to experience heavy rainfall on December 5. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over West Bengal and Odisha on December 5, according to the release by the IMD. North Madhya Maharashtra is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorm during next 24 hours and Gujarat Region and Konkan are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall during next 24 hours, followed by a dry weather over the region.

