Mangaluru, Jul 21 (PTI) A member of Dakshina Kannada Kambala committee has lodged a complaint against three persons including Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, called as the 'Usain Bolt of Kambala', for allegedly creating fake records to get lakhs of rupees as donations and thereby cheating the general public.

Also Read | Tesla Could Start Deliveries of Upcoming Cybertruck in Mid-2023, Says Elon Musk.

Lokesh Shetty, who is owner of team Kambala buffaloes, lodged a complaint with the Moodbidri police station. In the complaint, he says the technology used for deciding the speed in Kambala has not been officially recognised yet.

Also Read | iQOO 9T With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Spotted on Google Play Console: Report.

The complaint also accuses Gunapal Kadamba of Kambala academy and Ratnakar, owner of Sky Weave organisation which declares the Kambala results, of cheating the public by creating fake records, police sources said.

Shetty alleges that Gunapal Kadamba had created the fake records in the name of Gowda who reportedly received training at the Kambala academy.

The three accused have received lakhs of rupees as donations and their accounts have not been properly maintained, the complaint said, adding the third accused Ratnakar helped the other two in their illegal act.

Shetty also produced the alleged fake copies of records along with the complaint. Copies of the same have been forwarded to the state home minister, DK deputy commissioner and the city police commissioner, he said.

It was on February 1, 2020, Srinivas Gowda was declared to have covered 100-metre distance in 9.55 minutes at the Aikala Kambala in DK district. This was claimed to have broken the world sprint record holder Usain Bolt's record of 9.58 seconds.

Gowda actually ran 142.5 metres in 13.62 seconds at the Kambala, which involves the jockey running with two buffaloes. The feat, when back-calculated, equated to 100-metre run in 9.55 seconds.

On the complaint from district Kambala committee, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said he has instructed the Moodbidri police inspector to conduct an inquiry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)