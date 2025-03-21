Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot on Friday alleged that the previous Congress government formed as many as 36 boards and commissions in the state in 2022-2023 to take political advantage.

Gehlot pointed out that of the total, 26 boards were formed just six months before the state assembly elections in November 2023.

"Officers were nominated in only 17 boards and commissions, while the rest are still pending," he said in the state Assembly while responding to a supplementary question.

Further, he informed the assembly that the current state government has provided a budget to the Rajasthan State Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Commission and Devnarayan Board as required and appointed their respective chairman.

Regarding the appointments in the remaining boards and commissions, he said the decision will be taken as per the government policy.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question of Congress MLA Chunnilal C.L. Premi Bairwa, he said 36 new boards/commissions, including Rajasthan State Balinath Board, Rajasthan State Meghwal Welfare Board, Rajasthan State Jatav Welfare Board, Rajasthan State Valmiki Welfare Board, Rajasthan State Kewat Welfare Board, were formed under the control of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department by the previous state government.

He placed its list on the table of the House.

