Jaipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Congress party will hold a meeting of party MLAs, councillors, district heads and other senior leaders of Rajasthan on January 17 to take feedback regarding the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, party officials said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held between 11 am and 6 pm at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) headquarters, in which prominent state leaders of the party and public representatives will give their feedback to the screening committee formed for the general elections, a party spokesperson said.

Also Read | Flight Delayed or Cancelled Due to Fog? Know About Rights and How to Get Full Refund.

Chairperson of the screening committee MP Rajni Patil, party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state president Govind Singh Dotasra, committee member Pragat Singh, Congress co-secretary Krishna Allavaru will hold a meeting with prominent Congress leaders, MLAs and other MLA candidates of the recent assembly polls, former chairman and vice chairman of various boards and corporations, district heads, AICC members, PCC members and other senior leaders, said Swarnim Chaturvedi, party spokesperson and general secretary of PCC.

On Thursday, there will be a meeting of the Congress' state election committee at 10 am in the party's ‘War Room', followed by a meeting of the coordination committee and a meeting of all the observers appointed for Lok Sabha constituencies in the state will also be held, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)