Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) A man posing as BJP MLA L Nagendra who wanted to influence the transfer of a driver-cum-conductor in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been arrested.

Also Read | KVS Recruitment 2022: Apply for more than 4000 Teaching and Non-Teaching posts at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Details Here.

According to a KSRTC official, the conman, who has been identified as Punith (30) from Malavalli in Mandya district, rang up the managing director of the corporation V Anbukumar on October 28, posing as the MLA who represents Chamaraja constituency in Mysuru.

“A person called the mobile number of the managing director, KSRTC, and told the latter: I, Nagendra MLA, Mysuru, speaking, Pl consider transfer of Balaraj driver-cum-conductor from Mandya Depot to Malavalli Depot as he has family issues."

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Good News: Salary Hike Likely Again For Central Government Employees As Increase in HRA Expected Soon.

On the direction of the MD, the divisional controller of Mandya Division called Nagendra to get some details and found that he had not called Anbukumar.

In this regard, Balaraj was summoned and questioned who confessed that Puntith, who said to be working at the KSRTC central office, has helped him in getting the transfer through the MD.

Taking note of the matter, Security and Vigilance Department immediately acted upon and collected preliminary evidence.

Based on a complaint lodged by the KSRTC, the swindler was arrested, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)