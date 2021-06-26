New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Saturday said a consignment of 'dragon fruit' has been exported to Dubai from Maharashtra.

At present, dragon fruit or Kamalam is grown mostly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, it said.

There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin.

The fruit contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It added that the fruit production commenced in India in early 1990s.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)