Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) A police constable and his aide have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to permit him to sell narcotics in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Pandurang Sagle (34), a constable with the Tulinj police station, and a vendor who accepted the bribe on his behalf on Friday, inspector Vijay Kawle of Thane ACB said.

He said the accused constable allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant each month for allowing him to sell mephedrone.

The man approached the Thane ACB, following which a trap was laid, and the duo was caught.

