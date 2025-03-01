Mumbai, March 1: As March 2025 begins, banks across India will observe multiple holidays, impacting financial transactions. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for 14 days, including second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and regional holidays. These closures vary by state, depending on festivals like Holi, Ramzan, and Shab-e-Qadr. While banking operations at physical branches will be affected, digital banking services such as UPI and internet banking will remain functional. India’s Real GDP Grew 6.2% in Q3 2024–25, Higher Than 5.6% in Previous Quarter.

To help individuals manage their banking needs efficiently, the RBI has issued a detailed holiday calendar for March. Some holidays apply nationwide, while others are state-specific, affecting operations only in select regions. Festivals such as Holika Dahan, Bihar Diwas, and Chapchar Kut will lead to bank closures in different parts of the country. Since banks will not operate on these dates, customers should complete important transactions in advance. Here is the complete list of bank holidays in March 2025. Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in March 2025

Weekly Bank Holidays

March 2 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

Weekly Holiday March 8 (Second Saturday): Weekly Holiday

Weekly Holiday March 9 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

Weekly Holiday March 16 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

Weekly Holiday March 22 (Fourth Saturday): Weekly Holiday + Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

Weekly Holiday + Bihar Diwas (Bihar) March 23 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

Weekly Holiday March 30 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday

Festival and Regional Bank Holidays

March 7 (Friday): Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

Chapchar Kut (Mizoram) March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan, Attukal Pongala (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Kerala)

Holika Dahan, Attukal Pongala (Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Kerala) March 14 (Friday): Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) – Most states except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland

Holi (Dhuleti/Dhulandi/Dol Jatra) – Most states except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland March 15 (Saturday): Holi (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna)

Holi (Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Patna) March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr (Jammu)

Shab-e-Qadr (Jammu) March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida (Jammu and Kashmir)

Jumat-ul-Vida (Jammu and Kashmir) March 31 (Monday): Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)/Khutub-E-Ramzan – Most states except Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh

It is advised to check with local bank branches, as holiday dates may vary based on regional notifications. Digital banking services, including UPI and internet banking, will remain accessible despite branch closures.

