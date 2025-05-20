New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has bought an apartment for Rs 69 crore in DLF's super luxury housing project in Gurugram, according to CRE Matrix.

Real estate data analytic firm CRE Matrix has reviewed the registered agreement for sale dated February 4, 2025.

Dhawan has bought a 6,040 square feet apartment in the DLF's latest super-luxury project 'The Dahlias' on Golf Course Raod, Gurugram, the research firm said.

The value of the property is Rs 65.61 crore and stamp duty is Rs 3.28 crore, taking the total consideration to nearly Rs 69 crore.

In October last year, veteran India opener Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Dhawan made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam and his last India game was also a 50-over match, against Bangladesh in 2022.

In August last year, DLF launched a 17-acre housing project 'The Dahlias' at DLF Phase 5 in Gurugram, Haryana comprising 420 apartments and penthouses.

This project is the second ultra-luxury offering from DLF after the successful delivery of 'The Camellias' at the same location.

DLF is expecting a total revenue of Rs 35,000 crore from this project.

