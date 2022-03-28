Coimbatore, Mar 28 (PTI) Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (TFA) poured milk on the road near the Collectorate here on Monday to demand an increase in procurement price.

The milk was procured by Aavin, a cooperative, and other private companies at Rs 28-30 per litre, and sold for Rs 50, said Palanisamy, president of TFA.

Also Read | Nokia C01 Plus 2GB + 32GB Variant Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Protesting against this, the farmers brought milk in bottles and emptied them on the road.

Since the price of cattle-feed has gone up in the last two months, the farmers were not getting any profit margin, he said.

Also Read | Bitcoin Scammers Targeting iPhone, Android Users via Dating Apps: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)