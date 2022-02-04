New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Friday posted 52.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 56.58 crore during the third quarter of 2021-22.

The company's net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 37.10 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue increased to Rs 637.83 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year compared with Rs 619.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 558.27 crore as against Rs 575.59 crore.

The board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for 2021-22.PTI LUX

