Mumbai, Mar 13 (PTI) Truck aggregator Raaho on Monday said it secured funding worth Rs 20 crore from an extended pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Roots Ventures, and Blume Founders Fund.

The round also saw participation from angles like Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Shah, K Krishna Kumar, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan and Aseem Khurana, amongst others, the Gurgaon-based startup with operations in 15 cities said in a statement.

The capital will be used to increase geographical presence and strengthen its data science and other tech capabilities to automate freight matching, Imthiaz, co-founder and chief executive of the startup, said.

The company has operations across 15 cities with presence in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kanpur, among others.

Established in 2017 and co-founded by Imthiaz, Muralidharan C, Vipul Sharma, Fahad and Joshua Jebakumar, Raaho is a logistics marketplace connecting shippers and truckers offering them on-demand trucking solutions.

