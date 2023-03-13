Mumbai, March 13: The Bengaluru police recently said that a man who was allegedly found dead last week in Jayanagar I Block was killed by his neighbour. The incident came to light last week when the deceased, a 43-year-old man was found dead near his house in Jayanagar I Block, South Bengaluru. Cops said that the accused was killed after he asked his neighbour to send his wife to him for sex.

After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused's neighbour Suresh, a resident of KM Colony for allegedly killing the deceased identified as Manikanta, reports the Times of India. During the investigation, cops learned that both the deceased and the accused worked as daily-wage labourers. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Jumps to Death After Husband Sends Divorce Notice, Alleges Mental Abuse and Torture in 'Suicide Note'.

Deceased’s Sister Suspects Neighbours Involvement:

Cops arrested Suresh after the deceased's sister in her complaint suspected Suresh's involvement in the murder. An officer said that the deceased and the accused lived on the same streets, however, the two did not know each other. On March 8 morning, Suresh visited Manikanta's house and asked his mother to take his son who was sleeping near his home.

An officer said that the accused was drinking continuously for three days. non-stop for three days earlier. The woman went and brought her son home. When his sister arrived, she saw her brother bleeding from the nose. The same night, he was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Asked To Send Wife for Sex:

On Thursday, Manikanta's sister filed a complaint. "During the autopsy, it was found that Manikanta had died of internal injuries. There were injuries on his scalp and haemorrhage in the skull," a police officer said. Following the complaint, cops scanned CCTV footage of the area and one of the footage showed Suresh dragging Manikanta's body on the road. Post this, cops detained him for questioning which is when he confessed to his crime. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Kills Lover With Husband’s Help After He Forces Her to Take Up Sex Work, Dumps Body Near Nice Road.

In his confession, the accused told cops that he and Manikanta got drunk on March 7 and the two were chatting on the road post which they entered his home. After this, Manikanta asked Suresh to send his wife to him for sex. This triggered Suresh who hit Manikanta on his head using a wooden log. Soon after the deceased fell unconscious, Suresh threw his body outside in order to make it appear as if he was sleeping drunk.

