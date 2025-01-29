New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals on Wednesday zoomed nearly 16 per cent after the firm posted a more than four-fold jump in consolidated net profit in the December quarter.

The stock soared 15.91 per cent to settle at Rs 1,296.85 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 17.44 per cent to Rs 1,314.

On the NSE, shares of the firm surged 13.97 per cent to Rs 1,275 each.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals on Wednesday posted a more than four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 253.09 crore in the December quarter on robust sales.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 60.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 39 per cent to Rs 2,591.58 crore during the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 1,863.76 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

