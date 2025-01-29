An order issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Thursday stated that citizens can submit their applications at the outreach camps during this period. These applications will be processed by February 28, and services will be delivered to eligible individuals once the processing is complete. The government is focused on making the process as accessible and efficient as possible for all citizens. West Bengal Government Introduces New Measures for Women’s Safety Amid Protests Over Kolkata Doctor’s Rape and Murder, Limits Working Hours for Women Doctors; Check Details.

What Is Duare Sarkar?

Duare Sarkar is an initiative launched by the West Bengal Government to provide citizens with direct access to various state welfare schemes and services. The program sets up outreach camps where residents can apply for benefits, receive information about government programs, and have services delivered to their doorsteps. It aims to make state welfare schemes more accessible and ensure that no eligible individual is left out of the benefits offered by the government. Through Duare Sarkar, citizens can avail themselves of services like Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, and more. ‘No Welfare Scheme To Be Shut if BJP Comes to Power in Delhi, Will Weed Out Corruption’, Says PM Narendra Modi While Addressing Election Rally in Rohini.

How Does Duare Sarkar Camps Function?

Duare Sarkar camps operate by setting up temporary outreach centres in easily accessible locations across West Bengal, allowing citizens to apply for various welfare schemes directly. At these camps, trained officials assist with the application process, verify documents, and provide information about schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, and Rupashree. Citizens can also raise grievances, which are addressed on-site. Once applications are processed, the benefits are delivered to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps, minimizing the need for them to visit government offices. The initiative streamlines the process, ensuring easy and efficient access to government services for all.