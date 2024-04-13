Chennai, Apr 13 (PTI) Hospitality service provider The Westin Chennai Velachery on Saturday said it has roped in Deepraj Mukherjee as its general manager.

Prior to the new role, he was serving Le Meridien Kochi as its general manager, a press release said.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-649 Lottery Result of 12.04.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Mukherjee, an alumnus of the Institute of Hotel Management, Goa began his career at Goa Marriott as a manager in training and later gained experience in the food and beverages section.

In his over two decades of experience, Mukherjee has served at Goa Marriott Resort, Taj Bengal, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Maldives, and Taj Palace Hotel-New Delhi, among others.

Also Read | Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary: All You Need To Know About the Tragic Event That Took Place on Baisakhi Festival in Punjab’s Amritsar in 1919.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)