Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) A dog faced water snake that was completely dehydrated was rescued from a near a hotel in Thane, a functionary of a wildlife welfare organisation said on Monday.

The mildly venomous snake was rescued from a busy street on Sunday night, Pawan Sharma, founder of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare said.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Row: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Targets Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Says He Is Losing OBC Base.

"It was medically examined and stabilised by Dr Priti Sathe. These species are not rare but quite uncommon to be found in rescue situations in the city.They are usually found in coastal areas and seas and do not prefer to come on the mainland. It may have been displaced during a fishing exercise," he said.

The snake, also called the South Asian bockadam, was released into its natural habitat later, added Sharma, who is a honorary wildlife warden in the state forest department.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)