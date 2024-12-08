New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Delhi Public School in Vasant Vihar, hosted its flagship events -- 'Math-e-Vaganza', a Math Fest, and 'Sci-Spark', an inter-school competition, aimed at fostering critical thinking and innovation among students, according to a statement.

Addressing the event, the chief guest, Defence Secretary R.K. Singh emphasised on the importance of critical thinking and problem-solving for personal and national development.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 128 Apprentice Posts of Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2024 at mtp.indianrailways.gov.in, Check Details Here.

"It is heartening to see young learners actively engaged in hands-on activities, reflecting India's vision for a progressive and innovative future," Singh said.

He lauded the school's efforts to promote experiential learning and intellectual growth.

Also Read | MP SET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test Exam Out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Headmistress of the school, Vinita Gupta said Math-e-Vaganza is designed to inspire critical and creative thinking.

Students described the event as both enriching and enjoyable.

Armaan Dabaas, a student, shared his amazement at discovering the creative side of Mathematics beyond classroom lessons.

Another student, Naaz Bhatia, said the activities encouraged her to think outside the box and approach problems with a fresh perspective.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)