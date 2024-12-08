Kolkata, December 8: The Kolkata Metro Railway has invited applications from government job seekers and Sarkari Naukri aspirants for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the Kolkata Metro Railway Recruitment 2024 by visiting the official website of Metro Railway Kolkata at mtp.indianrailways.gov.in. The aim of the Kolkata Metro recruitment drive is to fill up 128 posts in the organisation.

The registration process for the 128 posts of Kolkata Metro Railway recruitment will begin on December 23 and end on January 22, 2025. Of the 128 vacancies, 82 are for Fitters, 28 are for Electricians, and nine are each for Machinists and Welders. As per the official notification, applicants must have passed the Class 10 exam or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, in the aggregate, from a recognized Board. MP SET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test Exam Out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

They should also have a National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. Candidates between 15 and 24 years of age can apply for the Kolkata Metro recruitment. Candidates will be selected for training slots based on merit prepared for all eligible candidates who apply for the recruitment drive. Notably, the merit list will be prepared based on the data or details filled out by candidates in the online application form.

Post this, a merit list will be drawn for eligible candidates by taking the average of percentage marks obtained by candidates in both matriculation and ITI examinations, thus giving equal weightage to both. To apply for Kolkata Metro Railway recruitment, the application fee is INR 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Women have been exempted from paying the application fee. CLAT 2025 Results Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Common Law Admission Test Exam Result Declared, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

Applicants can pay the application fee using Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, etc. For more details, they can check the official website of Metro Railway, Kolkata.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).