Mumbai, December 8: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) released the MP SET Admit Card 2024 today, December 8. Candidates who will be appearing for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MP SET exam can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. It must be noted that the MP SET written test will be held on December 15.

Here's the direct link to download the MP SET Admit Card 2024. The Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test written exam will cover 20 subjects and consist of two papers. The first question paper, which is compulsory, will be the General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, while the second question paper, which is optional, will be on the selected subject. MBBS Seat Availability Rise to 1,18,137, Medical Colleges Surge to 780 in 2024: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

How to Download MP SET Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the MP SET Admit Card 2024 link

A new page will open

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your MP SET 2024 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Those who will be appearing for the MP SET 2024 exam will have to score 40 per cent if belonging to the unreserved category and 35 per cent for the reserved category for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Other Backward Class (non-creamy layer) and Disabled candidates. NEET 2025 Exam Date: Tentative Schedule for NTA NEET PG Examination Out, Check Details.

For more details on the exam schedule, timing, pattern, etc., candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.

