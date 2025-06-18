New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Delhi cabinet minister Ashish Sood has instructed the Directorate of Education (DoE) to take appropriate action in the matter of vacating its office in the Assembly premises.

On May 30, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta wrote to Chief Secretary Dharmendra to seek his intervention to direct departments to vacate spaces occupied by them within Assembly premises.

Gupta had said a significant portion of the building is occupied by the DoE, Delhi Pharmacy Council and Publication Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the functioning of their offices, which would need to be vacated on priority.

Following Gupta's letter, Sood directed the DoE to submit an action taken report to Gupta.

"I am directed to forward ... herewith letter... dated 30/05/2025 received from Vijender Gupta, Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly regarding vacation of office by the Directorate of Education. It is requested to take appropriate action in the matter and an action taken report may be communicated to the Office of Speaker," read the communication from Sood's office.

Gupta, in his letter, said they are in the process of developing the Assembly Complex as a prime heritage property of national eminence.

"In light of this, the building is scheduled for comprehensive renovation and preservation as historical monument to reflect its rich legacy and architectural significance. Furthermore, a museum, exhibition gallery and an auditorium for documentary are planned to be developed within the premises as part of a broader vision to promote public understanding with the historical significance of this building," Gupta added.

