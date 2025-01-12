New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A 64-year-old e-rickshaw driver was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Delhi's Dwarka on early Sunday, police said.

Police received a call at 8.56 am about the accident that occurred near Vishwas Park in Uttam Nagar. The victim, Indrajit Malik, was a resident of Vishwas Park area, a police officer said.

An eyewitness at the scene informed the police that the offending vehicle was a white car, which fled immediately after the collision, he said.

Upon reviewing traffic CCTV footage from the vicinity, two vehicles -- a Hyundai Creta and a Tata Punch -- have been identified as potential suspects, the officer said.

A police team from the Dwarka South police station has been deployed to trace the offending car and apprehend the driver responsible for the hit-and-run, he said.

