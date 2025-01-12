Mumbai, January 12: A substantial salary increase of up to 186% could be on the horizon, as Shiv Gopal Mishra, secretary of the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), suggested a proposed fitment factor of “at least 2.86” for the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. His statement has sparked widespread speculation among central government employees.

Any announcement about the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission by the government before the year ends would be seen as a significant move for central employees. With a decade having passed since the Seventh Pay Commission, employees believe it’s time for a new commission to address their concerns and keep up with changing times. 8th Pay Commission on Hold? Central Govt Employees May Get Salary Hike Based on Performance, Says Report.

Media reports indicate that the 8th Pay Commission may bring an increase in the fitment factor, which central employees have been advocating to raise from the current 2.57 to 3.68. Speculations suggest that the Modi government might revise it to 2.86, resulting in significant financial benefits. Currently, an employee with a basic salary of INR 20,000 receives INR 51,400 under the 7th Pay Commission (20,000 x 2.57). If the fitment factor is adjusted to 2.86, the salary would rise to INR 57,200. Additionally, pensions could see a substantial jump from INR 9,000 to INR 25,740, offering much-needed relief to retirees.

