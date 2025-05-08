New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Submission of files and their approvals will soon go digital, with the Delhi government directing its departments to switch to e-office by the end of this month.

According to an official order, the government has split e-office into three categories -- pure government department, PSU or autonomous body and academic institution -- in compliance with the NIC's modified guidelines.

"The e-office roll out/implementation in GNCTD as per NIC/NICSI policy has been approved by the minister (IT) and directions have been given for implementation of the e-office in all departments, PSU, autonomous, local body, academic institutions etc in a time-bound manner," the order stated.

It said that pure government departments will mandatorily switch over to e-office on or before May 31.

The Delhi Cabinet had approved the implementation of e-office in all departments, autonomous and local bodies in 2015 and various circulars were issued by the IT department.

E-office allows officers to submit and approve files digitally, signing documents and circulars electronically.

The departments shall identify a nodal officer, not below the rank of deputy secretary, with a knowledge on IT applications for the e-office project.

The government has also set up a centralised facilitation centre manned by staffers trained in e-office at the Delhi Secretariat for assistance.

