New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Delhi government on Monday constituted a Child Safety Monitoring Committee to check the 'Minimum Standards of School Safety', a comprehensive school-safety checklist, a circular from the Directorate of Education said.

On November 10 last year, the Delhi High Court ordered the city government to inspect schools in the national capital, including classrooms and toilets, to ensure minimum standards of safety for students.

"In pursuance of a Delhi High Court order, a Child Safety Monitoring Committee has been constituted to monitor the implementation of minimum standards of school safety. In view of this, the heads of all schools in Delhi are hereby directed to fill the checklist and keep it ready to facilitate the visiting inspection team," the circular from the Directorate of Education said.

The deputy directors of education (districts) have been directed to ensure that the DDE (zone) concerned are present during the inspection of schools in their areas.

"All the DDEs (Districts) are requested to ensure that the concerned DDE (Zone) within whose jurisdiction the school falls which is to be inspected has to remain present at the time of inspection of schools," the circular stated.

