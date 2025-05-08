New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Information Technology (IT) department of Delhi government has found that over 5,000 employees are availing free ration benefits against the rules and recommended suitable action against them, officials said on Thursday.

The list of government employees with ration card numbers, employee codes and designation among other details have been communicated to their parent departments, officials said.

A recent communication from the IT department said that the Services department may consider initiating suitable action against them, including recovery of benefits taken, in coordination with Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs department.

The IT department detected the anomaly while working on a unified data hub project. The unified data hub is aimed to serve as a single source of data profile of applicants of various government schemes.

It will play a vital role for data analytic, cross referencing and decision making within the department and hence will be a proactive approach for good governance, officials said.

Under the project, different departments of Delhi government including Food and Supplies, Principal Accounts Office (PAO) and Revenue, have shared records of employees with IT department.

The IT department on preliminary analysis found that records of 5,621 beneficiaries of ration scheme matched with records of employees with PAO and among them 395 beneficiaries were mentioned as family heads in the ration cards, said the IT department communication.

Further, a total of 3,072 beneficiaries were found to have received certificates of income above Rs 1 lakh, it said.

