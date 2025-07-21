New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Nehru Park may soon become Delhi's first "clean air zone" with 150 outdoor air purifiers. For the plan to become a reality, it needs the support of 80-90 per cent of the residents.

On Sunday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) launched a three-day survey in Nehru Park to gauge public opinion. The survey asks citizens: "Would you like to have an air purifier in your park?"

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that as promised earlier, local residents are being involved in the decision-making process.

"The project will go ahead only if 80-90 per cent of the residents say yes. If only 20-30 per cent respond positively, we will not pursue it," Sirsa told PTI.

He said the survey responses will be compiled and the data will directly inform the government's final decision on installing high-efficiency air purifiers across the 85-acre park.

This initiative is specifically designed for the public, particularly walkers and joggers, and their participation is being ensured in taking the final decision, he added.

The project is being billed as a pilot initiative, the first of its kind, to maintain 'good' air quality even during peak pollution periods.

Sirsa said the air purifiers, which are up to 9-ft-tall and filter PM2.5 particulate matter, will be installed throughout the park.

Delhi witnesses hazardous pollution levels in winter. In 2023, two smog towers were closed in Delhi after the DPCC termed them ineffective.

The new initiative will be implemented in partnership with a private company, Umeandus, under corporate social responsibility. Each purifier, priced around Rs 5 lakh, will cover an area of approximately 600 square metres. Clearance from the New Delhi Municipal Council will be required for the installation of the air purifiers.

