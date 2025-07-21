New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was detained for allegedly misbehaving with a woman at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station following an argument over taking the lift, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident, which occurred on July 19, has gone viral on social media, police said.

According to the police, the altercation broke out between them over who should exit or enter the lift first.

"The woman was accompanied by another male companion. During the argument, the man, identified as Mukul (32), a resident of Ghitorni, allegedly manhandled the woman. The person accompanying her intervened and beat up the accused in response," the police in a statement said.

The patrolling staff present at the station reached the spot immediately and brought the situation under control. No serious injuries were reported, read the statement.

Mukul was detained and further investigation is underway. The purported video clip, widely circulated online, shows a heated argument followed by physical scuffle, drawing public concern over safety and decorum in metro premises.

