New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 53-year-old 'proclaimed offender' who was involved in around 150 criminal cases, officials said on Monday.

The accused Anil Chauhan was previously involved in 149 criminal cases of theft, attempt to murder and other cases under the Arms Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

She said a police team in south district was tasked with nabbing Chauhan, who was absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender in connection with a robbery case.

The team received a tip-off that Chauhan was hiding in the Hari Nagar area here, following which a trap was laid and Chauhan was nabbed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, the DCP added.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)