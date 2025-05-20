Being up-to-date with the latest weather forecast is crucial as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms for today, May 20, across key Indian cities. As per the IMD, Mumbai will experience a generally cloudy sky accompanied by heavy rain, with temperatures ranging between 26 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius. Delhi is likely to face thunderstorms with rain, reaching a high of 39 degrees Celsius. Chennai and Bengaluru will have partly cloudy skies, with Bengaluru possibly witnessing heavy rain or thunderstorms and temperatures staying cooler at 27 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad can expect one or two spells of rain or thundershowers under generally cloudy skies. Shimla will see thunder with rain, while Kolkata may experience thunder and lightning amid partly cloudy conditions, with highs around 35 degrees Celsius. Mumbai Weather Forecast Today, May 19: IMD Predicts Light to Moderate Rain in City, Neigbouring Districts; Yellow Alert Issued Till May 22.

Mumbai Weather Today, May 20

Delhi Weather Today, May 20

Chennai Weather Today, May 20

Bengaluru Weather Today, May 20

Hyderabad Weather Today, May 20

Kolkata Weather Today, May 20

Shimla Weather Today, May 20

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)