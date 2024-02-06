New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Dense fog was reported in isolated pockets of Delhi. The visibility recorded 200 metres at Palam at 8.30 am, it said.

The weather department has forecast moderate fog on Tuesday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the humidity recorded 95 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 147 at 9 am on Tuesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

